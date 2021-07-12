ClassWorx Announces Interview with ADM Endeavors (OTC ADMQ) Chairman and CEO Marc Johnson, Now Live on Youtube

Taste America Ltd., leaders in American branded snacks, food and drinks is pleased to announce the launch of BYODS - Bring Your Own Device Shopping. With the ongoing pandemic, many people are preferring to shop online in order to escape the crowd at the store. While the safety of the customers is of utmost importance, Taste America Ltd. emphasizes how stores like these and other brick and mortar stores survive solely on incoming customers. Most people might have forgotten the importance of these little stores and how they contribute to the community. It is a genuine attempt by Taste America to help customers feel comfortable while they visit the store. The store also takes this opportunity to thank all its patrons who have been visiting despite the pandemic.