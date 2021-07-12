Cancel
Vehicle Services Temporarily Unavailable At All Kentucky County Clerk Offices

By Travis Thayer
eaglecountryonline.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClerk offices are still open for non-vehicle transactions while Transportation Cabinet programmers work to restore service. (Frankfort, Ky.) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises Kentuckians that all County Clerk offices are temporarily unable to process vehicle-related transactions due to intermittent system issues. County Clerks use KYTC’s Automated Vehicle Information...

