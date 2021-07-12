Cancel
North Webster, IN

Water Programs, Summer Reading Celebration At North Webster Library

By Deb Patterson
inkfreenews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH WEBSTER — Learn about pollution and the threat it poses to local watersheds at the Threats to Our Watershed program 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 19, at North Webster Community Public Library. This interactive family activity, presented by Pam Schumm from Wawasee Conservancy Foundation, demonstrates various ways watersheds are endangered and what we can do to protect them. Weather permitting, the program will be held outside the library. In the event of rain, the event will take place inside.

www.inkfreenews.com

