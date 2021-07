It takes more than nailing the early picks to build a championship contender. Teams who want to build rosters capable of winning the Super Bowl need to land multiple players that contribute in almost every round of the draft over the course of a couple of seasons. There are players drafted almost every year that start for teams, make Pro Bowls, and get named All-Pro during their career that makes people question why they were drafted as low as they were or why they weren’t drafted at all.