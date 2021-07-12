1959 Mercedes-Benz 190 Is Junkyard Treasure

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMercedes-Benz didn't start using the E-Class designation until the 1993 W124s, but you can trace the ancestry of that car back through its W123, W114 and W110 predecessors and arrive at the great-great-grandaddy of all E-Classes: the W120. This was the first of the postwar Mercedes-Benzes to sell well in North America, with sales beginning in 1953 and continuing through 1962. I found this '59 in a San Francisco Bay Area self-service yard last month.

