Geralyn Janice

kalb.com
 18 days ago

Weekend Edition 10pm Sat. Weekend Edition 10pm Sat. Dr. James Parrish discusses Cenla's only Bariatric Center of Excellence, which is located at CHRISTUS St. Francis Cabrini Hospital. VOD Recordings. Lakeisha Henton. Updated: 18 hours ago. You still have time to register for the Sankofa Art Classes at the MLK Library...

www.kalb.com

Remembering Suzzanne Douglas: Actress Dies at 64

On July 7, 2021, the internet erupted in sadness when news broke that legendary actress Suzzanne Douglas had passed away the day before. Over the course of her career, Suzzanne touched the hearts of millions of people, and she had become especially popular in the Black American community. She was most widely known for her role in TV shows like The Parent ‘Hood and Against the Law as well as movies like How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Although we all know that death is inevitable, that doesn’t make it any easier to see people pass on, especially when it seems like it’s before their time. While it’s true that nothing can bring her back, Suzzanne’s loved ones can find comfort in the fact that she meant so much to so many people. Thanks to all of her contributions to the entertainment industry, Suzzanne Douglas will continue to live on.
Alexandria, LAkalb.com

Diocese of Alexandria will lift dispensation of mass obligation on Aug 15

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Catholic Diocese of Alexandria will be lifting its general dispensation from the obligation of Mass attendance on August 15. The Diocese says it is aware of the growing COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant but feels that since many have returned to normal activities, such as traveling, shopping and going to restaurants, it is only natural to return to Mass obligations.
Alexandria, LAkalb.com

ZZ Top still set to take the stage in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On July 28, the news broke that Dusty Hill, the bass player for ZZ Top, passed away. The band is scheduled to take the stage at the Rapides Parish Coliseum on August 4. So far, the Rapides Parish Coliseum has announced that the band is still...
Lynn, MADaily Item

Dunnigan: The end of the line for Janice

The loss of your first car hits hard for some, especially when remembering the giddy feeling of finally being able to afford something to call your own. I bought my first car five years ago, after I transferred home from the University of Tampa. With only $5,000 left to my name — because most of my money was spent on tacos and Uber-ing to the beach — I bought the only car I could afford: a 2012 Jeep Patriot, which was not only manual transmission (five-speed, stick shift), but had old-fashioned, roll-down windows and was not electric in any way.
San Francisco, CAKRON4

Activist Janice Mirikitani dies

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Janice Mirikitani, co-founder of San Francisco’s Glide Center for Social Justice, has died. Glide confirmed Mirikitani’s passing in a statement, saying Mirikitani passed away with family and friends by her side. Our hearts are full with both grief and the tremendous love that she embodied. Janice...
Grant Parish, LAkalb.com

Cenla parishes release mask guidelines for the school year

The band is scheduled to take the stage at the Rapides Parish Coliseum on August 4. According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, one person has died after a vehicle hit a Grant Parish Police Jury garbage truck on Hwy. 71 just outside of Colfax. Politics. Daryl Terry ‘working at...
SocietyDes Moines Business Record

2021 Women of Influence Honoree: Janice Lane Schroeder

Janice Lane Schroeder learned through her own family’s service to others. Her father, the Rev. Hardest Lane, founded the nonprofit H.E. Lane Center for Positive Change to assist men reentering the community from incarceration, and her mother, Janice O. Lane, a missionary and National Merit Scholarship Corp. administrator, led work establishing a family reunification center so women could be visited by their children.
Louisiana Statekalb.com

TV Dinners: Tasting Room of Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We head down to the bar in this episode, but it’s much more than that! Check out the Tasting Room of Louisiana in Downtown Alexandria, where you can find unique whiskies and food!. Address: 812 3rd St, Alexandria, LA 71301.
Pineville, LAkalb.com

LDEQ will host Aug. 5 public meeting regarding Dresser site

BATON ROUGE, La. (LDEQ) - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) will host a public meeting regarding ongoing environmental assessment and corrective action at the Dresser site in Pineville at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at Country Inn and Suites, 2727 Monroe Highway in Pineville. After introductory presentations, members...
Relationshipskalb.com

Rep. Julia Letlow describes loss of husband Luke, encourages vaccination

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s been nearly eight months since U.S. Representative Julia Letlow lost her husband, Luke Letlow, to COVID-19 in December. Louisiana’s District 5 representative says the empty chair at the dinner table is a constant reminder of just how cruel this virus can be. It’s also a reminder of Luke’s purpose.
Alexandria, LAkalb.com

LaSalle Parish Celebrate Recovery

LaSalle Parish Celebrate Recovery

Tyler is tracking the fog, the heat and daily rain chances. Details here!. Alexandria City Council discusses Winter Fete 2021, approves $10 million drainage project. Winter Fete 2021 is in its planning stages to return this December. The council also approved a $10 million drainage project that will address major flooding concerns that many residents have recently experienced.
Louisiana Statekalb.com

TV Dinners: Tasting Room of Louisiana

Tyler is tracking the fog, the heat and daily rain chances. Details here!. Alexandria City Council discusses Winter Fete 2021, approves $10 million drainage project. Winter Fete 2021 is in its planning stages to return this December. The council also approved a $10 million drainage project that will address major flooding concerns that many residents have recently experienced.
Alexandria, LAkalb.com

ZZ Top still set to take the stage in Alexandria

Tyler is tracking dangerous heat this weekend. Details here!. The first day of school is right around the corner and our local parishes are getting ready for another school year with COVID guidelines. Accidents. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, one person has died...

