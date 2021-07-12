Cancel
‘The Innocents’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

By Leslie Felperin
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The lonely, uncanny and sometimes unthinkingly violent world of childhood is explored with chilling candor and exceptional skill in writer-director Eskil Vogt’s arthouse horror feature The Innocents. Although clearly congruent with the dark themes and emotional dynamics Vogt has probed in his screenplays for fellow Norwegian Joachim Trier, Vogt’s own...

