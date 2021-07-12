Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Apple TV+ delivers mindblowing new trailer for 'Foundation' sci-fi TV series

By Jeff Spry
Posted by 
Space.com
Space.com
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Long before Frank Herbert composed his masterful 1965 sci-fi novel, "Dune," and even longer still before George Lucas envisioned his space opera saga, "Star Wars," legendary author Isaac Asimov wrote his magnum opus called the "Foundation Trilogy." This sprawling intergalactic narrative was published as a trio of Hugo Award-winning novels...

www.space.com

Comments / 0

Space.com

Space.com

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

 https://www.space.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Harris
Person
Isaac Asimov
Person
George Lucas
Person
Alfred Enoch
Person
Terrence Mann
Person
Frank Herbert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foundation Series#Second Foundation#Sag Award#Foundation#Sci Fi#Foundation Foundation#Foundation Trilogy#Foundation#Foundation#Twitter Spacedotcom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Amazon
News Break
World War II
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Facebook
Related
BusinessVariety

Amazon’s IMDb TV Set to Be the Free Streaming Service to Beat

Of the three streaming platforms that Amazon operates — Prime Video, IMDb TV and Twitch — IMDb TV is the least covered and least understood. Amazon’s streaming strategy, like others in the space such as ViacomCBS’ PlutoTV and NBCU’s Peacock, has been to have separate free and paid tiers. Where the strategy differs is how IMDb TV doesn’t just take television reruns but is creating and making available high-quality content.
TV SeriesComicBook

Reservation Dogs: New Taika Waititi TV Series Gets Full Trailer

Before he returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thor: Love and Thunder or makes his HBO debut with a pirate TV show, Oscar winner Taika Waititi is bringing his brilliance to FX on Hulu with new series Reservation Dogs. Co-created with Sterlin Harjo, the series will follow four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma and the first full trailer for the series has been revealed online! The series takes its name, and one shot of its stars, as a play on Quentin Tarantino's debut feature film Reservoir Dogs, but where the two diverge is the young cast are amateur thieves with dreams of moving beyond the reservation where they live. Watch the trailer below!
MoviesPosted by
The Dad

Dune Trailer Showcases Sand, Sci-fi, Movie Stars

It’s been a minute since we’ve had a huge sci-fi epic to watch unfold on the big screen, partially thanks to pandemic-related delays. But that minute is about to be over. This fall, Denis Villeneuve’s new Dune adaptation hits theaters – and HBO Max – and it looks gorgeous. So long as you think huge mounds of sand are gorgeous. Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya are definitely gorgeous, and the landscapes are definitely beautiful, in a way that David Lynch’s notorious adaptation wasn’t. That version of Frank Herbert’s challenging space story was sweaty and weird and Lynchian in a way that, at first glance, seems completely removed from this new adaptation. People on Twitter started complaining about the lack of color in the wardrobe when they saw the posters, and the new trailer doesn’t get any more colorful. But it still looks great.
TV Seriesithinkdiff.com

Showrunner of Apple TV+ new ‘Foundation’ David S.Goyer discusses the series, premiering on September 24

The man behind ‘Man of Steel’ and ‘Batman Begins’, David S.Goyer is the showrunner and executive producer of Apple TV+ upcoming sci-fi series ‘Foundation‘ sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss the challenges of creating an adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s epic Foundation trilogy for Apple, the right duration to tell the evolving storyline, budget and more.
TV SeriesMovieMaker

Lisey’s Story on Apple TV+: Series Finale Ending Explained

Warning: Spoilers follow for Apple TV+’s Lisey’s Story. Moral of the story: Watch out for giant monsters made of a thousand screaming corpses. Just kidding! Well, kind of. The eighth and final episode of J.J Abrams and Stephen King’s Lisey’s Story became available to stream Friday on Apple TV+, and if you’re looking for a breakdown of what that ending meant, you’ve come to the right place.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Foundation” on Apple TV +: Two episodes as expensive as a movie

One of the most eagerly anticipated series on Apple’s TV + streaming service is “Foundation” based on the eponymous cycle by science fiction legend Isaac Asimov. Its filming had so far failed due to the epic breadth of the story, which extends over 1000 years – until Apple came along. David S. Goyer, who wrote the script and is listed as the “creator” of the series, has now been interviewed by the Hollywood Reporter reveal some details.
TV & Videoscentralrecorder.com

Schmigadoon! Musical Series Watch Online Free | Apple TV+

When Melissa and Josh set out on a backpacking trip, they found for us not only a singing town but a comedy musical series: Schmigadoon! Schmigadoon! is a musical television series created by the screenwriter duo Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. Want to know more about the series? We’ve got...
MoviesPosted by
Y105

‘Dune’ Trailer: A New Adaptation of the Sci-Fi Classic

Delayed for almost a year by the Covid pandemic, Dune is now headed to theaters — and streaming on HBO Max — this fall. This new adaptation of the classic sci-fi novel comes from Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival director Denis Villeneuve. (The earlier Dune film was by David Lynch and was, let’s say, not a success.) Villeneuve’s version looks like a massive space epic with incredible visuals and special effects, plus a lot of dramatic Hans Zimmer music. What more could you want out of a $150 million movie?
Moviesimore.com

New musical comedy 'Schmigadoon!' premieres on Apple TV+

The new series stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key. Schmigadoon!, the new musical comedy from Apple TV+, has made its worldwide premiere on the streaming service. The new comedy, which stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, follows the story of a couple who stumble upon a weird and musical town that they cannot escape from until they find "true love."
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Chucky TV series teaser trailer reveals October premiere

Chucky is ready to play once again as Syfy has released a new teaser trailer for the Chucky TV series. Premiering this October, the series sees Brad Dourif return to the role as the murderous toy doll Chucky as he terrorizes a new family on another killing spree. Watch the trailer below…
TV Seriescancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Update: Manifest Flies High in the Nielsen Streaming Top 10, Loki Improves, and More

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. For a second week in a row, Manifest was at Number 1 in the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 for acquired shows, bringing in a record-setting 2.5 billion minutes of viewing for its encore run on Netflix. That is one of the highest viewing numbers since Nielsen began publishing these rankings last year. And it should be a wakeup call to the streamer to reconsider picking this show up for a fourth season especially considering that the 29 episodes of Manifest pulled in over three times the viewership of Netflix’s current most-watched original Lucifer (and that one has over 80 episodes).
Business9to5Mac

Apple TV Foundation adaption commissioned after one-sentence pitch

The Apple TV Foundation adaption of Isaac Asimov’s award-winning science-fiction trilogy was commissioned after hearing a one-sentence pitch. The story was told by filmmaker and show creator David S. Goyer …. Goyer spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, starting out by explaining the difficulties of adapting the epic work. There are...
MoviesPosted by
AL.com

‘Dune’ trailer: Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya lead sci-fi epic

The new “Dune” trailer sees a heavy dose of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac and a whole lot of action ahead of the long-awaited release of the sci-fi epic. This latest feature adaptation of Frank Herbert’s beloved science fiction novel follows the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Sci-Fi Horror Novel Series Necroscope Will Be Adapted into TV Series

As popular as it’s said to be, it does feel as though Necroscope might actually need to stretch itself across multiple formats in order to really push the idea that it’s something that is worth taking a look at. Many people might know a little bit about it, as the books have been fairly prominent in book stores since the 80s, but as of now, there have been so many different supernatural stories that have been pushed that it’s fair to think that some folks are of the mind that many are too much alike. The truth of it is that Necroscope, which is essentially a person that can talk to the dead without any negative reaction, is a story that can stand on its own and be compelling without any help. To be honest, the story is quite compelling and goes into such great depth that in the right hands it should be able to tell itself, but there are a few caveats when bringing a new horror-based movie out, especially when one is ambitious enough to think that it can be spread across multiple formats.
TV Seriescancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Update: Loki and Manifest Remain Atop the Streaming Charts, Motherland Fort Salem Moves to Bubble Status

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. Disney+’s Loki remained at the top of the streaming originals chart for a second week and Manifest posted its third week in a row at the top of the list for acquired shows. Both shows have been in the charts for three weeks in a row with the former posting an estimated 713 million minutes of viewing for the week of June 21st to 26th, and the latter topping two billion minutes for the second week. Loki will be returning for a second season and the cancelled status of Manifest may be changing (more on that below). Netflix’s Lucifer remained at the Number 2 slot in the streaming originals chart while Sweet Tooth (Netflix) slipped to Number 5 and The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) slipped to Number 7.
TV SeriesIGN

La Brea: Exclusive Season 1 Teaser Trailer Reveal For NBC Sci-Fi Series

NBC has released a first-look trailer for its new sci-fi adventure series, titled La Brea, which is coming to NBC and the Peacock streaming network this fall. "When a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother and son from father and daughter. When part of the family finds themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home," according to a synopsis from NBC.
Dallas, TXpapercitymag.com

Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO Max, Apple TV, and Peacock TV Picks

From a new satirical comedy on HBO Max to the true crime story of a local former surgeon, these are the best new TV shows to stream right now. The White Lotus (HBO Max) A new dark comedy created by Mike White (Enlightened), this satirical series follows the vacations of a family, newlywed couple, and grieving middle-aged woman during their stay at a Hawaiian resort. Starring Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jack Lacy, and more, it’s a star-studded murder mystery. Over the course of a week (and six episodes), the idyllic-looking trip become more and more chaotic.
TV Seriesthedigitalfix.com

Chucky TV series trailer promises ‘world series of slaughter’

Hide your kitchen knives, and say goodbye to your friends and family because everyone’s favourite killer doll is making a comeback. During the virtual Comic-Con event in San Diego this weekend, a new trailer for the Chucky TV series was revealed, showing the iconic toy latching onto a fresh victim, and going about on a brand new murderous rampage.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Chucky TV series gets a full trailer of murderous fun

Only a few days after releasing the teaser, Syfy and USA have revealed the full trailer for the Chucky TV series. Chucky sees Brad Dourif return to the role as the murderous toy doll Chucky as he terrorizes a new family on another killing spree. Chucky will continue the continuity...

Comments / 0

Community Policy