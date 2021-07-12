Apple TV+ delivers mindblowing new trailer for 'Foundation' sci-fi TV series

As popular as it’s said to be, it does feel as though Necroscope might actually need to stretch itself across multiple formats in order to really push the idea that it’s something that is worth taking a look at. Many people might know a little bit about it, as the books have been fairly prominent in book stores since the 80s, but as of now, there have been so many different supernatural stories that have been pushed that it’s fair to think that some folks are of the mind that many are too much alike. The truth of it is that Necroscope, which is essentially a person that can talk to the dead without any negative reaction, is a story that can stand on its own and be compelling without any help. To be honest, the story is quite compelling and goes into such great depth that in the right hands it should be able to tell itself, but there are a few caveats when bringing a new horror-based movie out, especially when one is ambitious enough to think that it can be spread across multiple formats.