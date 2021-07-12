Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Valerie Bertinelli Owns Her Past Role In Promoting Diet Culture

By Erica Gerald Mason
Posted by 
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The star responded to criticism about her involvement in the booming business of diet culture: ‘I became part of the problem’. Last week, Valerie Bertinelli began a conversation on social media about body-shaming and self-worth. Last Thursday, Bertinelli shared a video on Instagram in which she got emotional as she explained the way she felt after being told she needed to lose weight.

www.scarymommy.com

Comments / 0

Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valerie Bertinelli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bodegacat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Valerie Bertinelli & Demi Lovato Spotted In 1st Photos Playing Mother-Daughter On-Set Of ‘Hungry’

Valerie Bertinelli and Demi Lovato have been seen for the first time on the set of their upcoming show ‘Hungry’, rocking activewear while filming. Valerie Bertinelli, 61, and Demi Lovato, 28, are set to portray mother and daughter in an upcoming TV pilot, and the duo were spotted filming together in Los Angeles for the first time — see all the pics here. The Disney alum and the former sitcom star were all smiles as they filmed their new show Hungry outdoors, while rocking workout gear. Valerie is certainly no stranger to the small screen, having made a name for herself on One Day At A Time in the 1970s. Meanwhile Demi, who came out as nonbinary earlier this year, rose to fame on the Disney Channel.
CelebritiesForsyth County News

Sudie Crouch: Valerie Bertinelli, I see you, sister

“Did you know someone was mean to Valerie Bertinell about her weight?”. Mama always asks these questions as if we’re dear, close personal friends with whichever celebrity she’s seen in the news recently. “Why did they do that? Why do they care that she gained weight?”. I sighed. I wish...
Weight Lossfgazette.com

What I have in common with a TV star

You know, the former star of “One Day at a Time” and “Touched by an Angel” and “Hot in Cleveland” – and current host of the Food Network’s “Valerie’s Home Cooking” and “Kids Baking Championship.” Not to mention former wife of the late rock star Eddie Van Halen. Of course,...
Weight Lossnewbeauty.com

Sherri Shepherd Shares the Secret to Her 35-Pound Weight Loss

Staying at home throughout the pandemic has been hard on both our mental health and our bodily health, and actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd agrees, sharing that she gained 25 pounds throughout the pandemic to Closer Weekly. In a recent Instagram post, the 54-year-old star not only shared that she...
Weight LossNBC Philadelphia

Why Mark Wahlberg Regrets 11,000-Calorie Diet to Rapidly Gain Weight for New Role

Mark Wahlberg is realizing he may have come up with a half-baked plan to make his muscular physique rapidly depart. The 50-year-old "The Departed" star visited "The Tonight Show" on Thursday, July 15 to promote his forthcoming drama "Joe Bell." During the interview, host Jimmy Fallon asked about the recent shoot for his latest film, "Stu," during which Wahlberg at one point gained at least 20 pounds over the course of three weeks to portray a real-life boxer turned priest.
FitnessEssence

Tabria Majors On #Beylloween, Body Inclusivity And Her Journey To Self-Love In The Face Of Diet Culture

Model, body positive advocate and Pinterest lover Tabria Majors is helping to spread the word that the social media platform is banning all weight-loss ads and imagery. If you’ve scrolled though your social media feeds long enough, it’s likely that you’ve run across an ad for one product or another that’s for losing weight, showing how other people lost weight, curbing your cravings or whittling down your waist. While that’s always been triggering for those working to gain confidence in their bodies, it’s possibly more detrimental than ever. According to the National Eating Disorders Association, there’s been a stark increase in young people developing unhealthy eating habits since the COVID-19 pandemic started last year. And as people come out of quarantine, many with extra pounds, the last thing they need is to be hounded with ads and imagery that make them question themselves. With that in mind, Pinterest is taking an important step, becoming the first social media platform to ban all ads with weight-loss language and imagery. They’ve enlisted plus-size model, body positive advocate and Pinterest lover Tabria Majors to spread the word.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Reason Natalie Portman Temporarily Gave Up Her Vegan Diet

Actor Natalie Portman is a big fan of vegan food. According to Bon Appetit, she has been vegan for more than a decade and is a huge fan of vegan alternatives to make sure that she doesn't miss out on any of her favorite treats. For example, she loves the different products offered by Impossible Foods. Her reason for going vegan was simple. Portman said, "I really love food, and I want to take joy in it, and part of enjoying my food is also knowing that it's positive for other creatures and not harming anyone."
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Duff Goldman Shared An Adorable Photo Of His Baby Eating Watermelon

Apparently, Duff Goldman has a watermelon lover on his hands, and the internet is collectively gushing over the cuteness of it all. The celebrity baker and wife Johnna welcomed daughter Josephine to the world in January, according to TODAY. "I keep telling Josephine about all the wonderful things she's gonna get to try like pizza and candy and swimming and concerts and riding a bike," Goldman wrote in his over-the-moon-excited Instagram post announcing Josephine's arrival. Sure enough, Goldman's life has been a series of joyful firsts that he and Johnna get to share with Josephine ever since, and his followers have happily been along for the ride.
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Mary J Blige Claims Ex-Husband Kendu Isaacs Said She Is 'Done, Fat, and Old' but Fans Convinced Her Not to Abandon Music

Mary J Blige enjoys being called many names— an actor, a celebrity, and a talented singer. However, being called "a survivor" strikes a chord every time. Mary J Blige is popularly known as an American singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist. With nine Grammy awards and a hundred million records to her name, the 50-year-old has stamped her place in the music industry.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Actress Suzzanne Douglas Dead at 64

“When They See Us” actress Suzzanne Douglas has died at the age of 64. A cause of death has not been revealed. On Wednesday, Douglas’ cousin Angie Tee broke the sad news on Facebook. She wrote, “Suzzanne Douglas a beautiful and talented actress made her transition today. She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin.”
CelebritiesPopculture

Jonathan Taylor Thomas Unrecognizable in Photos From Rare Public Sighting

Jonathan Taylor Thomas, one of the ultimate '90s teen heartthrobs, was photographed in public for the first time in nearly 8 years on Wednesday. The Home Improvement actor was seen in Hollywood walking his two dogs and vaping while wearing a mask and a hoodie. Thomas, 39, made the conscientious decision to step away from Hollywood after leaving Home Improvement in 1998 after an extremely successful career as a child actor. He did guest appearances on shows like Veronica Mars, Ally McBeal, and Smallville, and was most recently seen in four episodes of Tim Allen's latest sitcom Last Man Standing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy