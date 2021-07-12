Special Weather Statement issued for Okeechobee, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Okeechobee; St. Lucie SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ST. LUCIE SOUTHEASTERN OKEECHOBEE AND NORTHWESTERN MARTIN COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM EDT At 220 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near J And S Fish Camp, moving northwest at 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Treasure Island, Okeechobee, J And S Fish Camp, Four Seasons Estates and Taylor Creek.