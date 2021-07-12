Flash Flood Warning issued for Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Mercer; Middlesex; Monmouth The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Mercer County in central New Jersey Southwestern Monmouth County in central New Jersey South Central Middlesex County in northern New Jersey * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 237 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Trenton, Manalapan, Ewing, Jamesburg, Hightstown, Cranbury, Allentown, Roosevelt, Windsor, Twin Rivers, Imlaystown, and Edinburg. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 8 and 8A. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 58 and 66. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 15. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED