The Bailey Island Fishing Tournament: Monster Tuna, Maine Tradition

The late Elroy “Snoody” Johnson, of Harpswell’s Bailey Island, was something of a Maine fishing dignitary. A regular presence at the Maine State House, lobbying legislators on behalf of fishermen, he was also the model for sculptor Victor Kahill’s Maine Lobsterman statue, which represented the state at the 1939 New York World’s Fair, copies of which now stand at Land’s End, on Bailey Island; in downtown Portland; and on the bank of the Potomac River, in Washington, DC.