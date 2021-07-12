Cancel
Martin County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Martin by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-11 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Martin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN MARTIN COUNTY UNTIL 330 PM EDT At 237 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Indiantown, moving northwest at 15 mph. Winds up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Indiantown and J And S Fish Camp.

