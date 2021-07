In 2019, China banned initial coin offerings. In 2021, according to Reuters, the country stepped up its crackdown on cryptocurrency by banning financial institutions and payment companies from providing cryptocurrency transaction services and warned investors against speculative crypto trading. These were attempts by China to clamp down on the digital trading market. Considering this anti-crypto stance, how can China be influential on cryptocurrency prices? Despite the country's attempts to wean its economy off cryptocurrencies, the nation still exerts significant influence on prices.