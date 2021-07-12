BLOUNTVILLE - Sherry Jordan Conkle, age 68, of Blountville, TN, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Bristol Regional surrounded by her family. She loved to take care of her family and always put their wellbeing before her own. She spent her time helping take care of her grandchildren and cooking for her family. She also loved to garden and take care of her koi pond. Sherry made many lifelong friends through her passion for her craft business and during her time as a manager at Mary Ann's and Lakepointe Gifts.