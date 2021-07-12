Virginia Department of Health announces new dashboard to show COVID-19 cases by vaccination status, track COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases
RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) COVID-19 in Virginia dashboards now include information on the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths by vaccination status. They also include data to track COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Vaccine breakthrough means someone who is fully vaccinated develops COVID-19.www.timesnews.net
