Sustainably Yours, Petfive’s eco-friendly cat litter brand, has added new Multi-Cat Large Grains to their line of natural litter. Jackson Galaxy, an official partner and brand ambassador, will be at the brand’s SuperZoo booth, #6209, on Thursday, August 19th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The first 20 attendees to line up will receive a free, signed copy of Galaxy’s book, Total Cat Mojo. Galaxy will showcase the newest extension of the litter, which consists of larger granules that closely resemble those found in traditional litters and is perfect for facilitating the transition from clay to a more sustainable litter.