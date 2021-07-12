Cancel
HBO Max’s ‘FBOY Island’ Teases a Mystery & Steamy Drama in Trailer (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max has unveiled its first look at the original reality dating series FBOY Island, hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser. Set to debut Thursday, July 29 on the streaming platform, FBOY Island launches with three episodes and kicks off one drama-filled adventure. The series follows three women, Nakia Renee, CJ Franco, and Sarah Emig, as they move to a tropical island in hopes of finding love.

Can you tell the difference between a Nice Guy and an FBOY — and are you sure it’s even a Nice Guy that you want? This is the question the new reality dating show FBOY Island on HBO Max asks its contestants and its viewers, as three gorgeous women pick and choose from 24 hunky hunks as they go on dates, compete in challenges, and yes, swap some very wet, sloppy kisses all from the Cayman Islands.

