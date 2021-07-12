HBO Max’s ‘FBOY Island’ Teases a Mystery & Steamy Drama in Trailer (VIDEO)

If you're looking for another wild dating show to take over your already busy summer watch schedule, then we have the perfect answer: HBO Max's FBOY Island is just like Bachelor in Paradise and Love Island...but with a twist. Not everyone cast on FBOY Island is there for the right reasons, and some of the guys (the "FBoys") are simply there to deceive the three women trying to find love. Unlike every other dating show where people mostly go on to become influencers, there's an extra incentive for these FBoys to stick around as long as they can: sweet, sweet cash.