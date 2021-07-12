Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri wildlife officials monitoring bird deaths in other states

By Sam Hartle
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PVXiC_0aubpedd00

The Missouri Department of Conservation says they are monitoring reports of hundreds of songbirds falling dead in other states, but so far, haven’t received reports of cases here.

In a release Monday, MDC officials said nine states and the District of Columbia have reported hundreds of unexplained sick and dying songbirds.

States reporting the illnesses include Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

“Though we have not observed the mysterious bird illness in Missouri, we remain on the lookout for any unusual reports,” MDC Wildlife Health Program Supervisor Jasmine Batten said Monday in a release. “We are also asking the public to be watchful and report groups of dead and sick birds.”

The most commonly affected species include the fledgling common grackle, blue jays, European starlings and American robins. Symptoms include crusty or puffy eyes, seizures, shaking and other “abnormal behavior.”

Officials with MDC say the no adverse health effects to humans, domestic livestock and poultry have been reported.

If Missourians do see a group of sick or dead birds, they are asked to e-mail wildlifehealth@mdc.mo.gov .

Comments / 0

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Columbia, MO
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
Local
Missouri Government
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Conservation#Dead Birds#Bird Species#Blue Jays#European#American#Missourians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Missouri With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 33.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 8. More than 600,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 3.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending July 8. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
PoliticsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Worst County to Live in South Carolina

Life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in the United States in 2020. The decline, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, represents the most pronounced regression in public health in the United States since World War II. While the most recent dip in life expectancy in the U.S. is alarming, there are many […]
thecentersquare.com

This is the Worst County to Live in Florida

Life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in the United States in 2020. The decline, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, represents the most pronounced regression in public health in the United States since World War II. While the most recent dip in life expectancy in the U.S....
wchstv.com

Three COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in West Virginia, 196 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday morning in West Virginia in the latest update from health officials. The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 196 new coronavirus cases. Active cases were at 1,758. The latest deaths bring the pandemic death toll to 2,939. Those...
Colorado StatePhys.org

Colorado parks officials monitoring birds for lethal 'mysterious disease'

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are monitoring the state's bird population after a "mysterious disease" has killed many in the mid-Atlantic region. Officials said there have been no confirmed cases of the disease in Colorado so far but that they are on the lookout for birds that are sick or have died with swollen eyes, blindness and signs of neurologic impairment, according to a news release.
Missouri Statenorthwestmoinfo.com

Missouri to Announce Coronavirus Vaccination Incentives Soon

Governor Parson says he hopes to announce in a few days a state effort to incentivize Missourians to get their COVID-19 vaccination. During an event Tuesday in Jefferson City, Parson says the plan is being carefully crafted. Northwest Mo Info · Mo1covidincentives1. He also says wants the plan to help...
Missouri StatePantagraph

No masks required at Missouri State Fair next month, but officials planning vaccination push

JEFFERSON CITY — More than 200,000 visitors are expected to roll into a central Missouri county next month, but there will be no requirement that anyone wear a mask. Amid a surge in coronavirus cases and a stagnant vaccination rate, the head of the Pettis County Health Center said officials have not issued a mask mandate during the Aug. 12-22 running of the Missouri State Fair.
Missouri Statefox4kc.com

State of Missouri offers free in-home COVID-19 tests to all residents

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — People living across Missouri are eligible for free at-home COVID-19 tests. Missourians can order the free testing kits online. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the kits will be delivered in two days from the order. Each nasal swab kit comes with instructions and free shipping. The kits need to be returned to a FedEx collection site within 24 hours of taking the test. Results are provided by email within two days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy