Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

US heat dome killed off one billion sea creatures in just five days

By Becca Monaghan
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38PUKb_0aubpOi700
Scorching temperatures result in a marine massacre (Christopher Harley / University of British Columbia )

The Pacific North West experienced record-breaking heat in the last few weeks with temperatures that soared to a shocking 121F in some areas - and 104F along the coast.

The intense heat not only killed as many as 500 people in the province of British Columbia, but also caused the ecosystem to collapse.

The ‘heat dome’ caused mass devastation after it was revealed to have killed off sea creatures by the tens of millions - though the total number is expected to be much higher than a billion. Dead crabs, mollusks, star fish and dehydrated clams were among the victims of the marine massacre which lasted five days straight.

Christopher Harley, a marine biologist from the University of British Columbia has been working in the Pacific Northwest for around 25 years and said this rare occasion is ‘far more extensive’ that he’s ever seen. A walk along a Vancouver’s Kitsilano Beach highlighted the severity of the situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5q0O_0aubpOi700
The marine biologist worries that the death toll is much higher (Christopher Harley / University of British Columbia )

“The shore doesn’t usually crunch when you walk on it. But there were so many empty mussel shells lying everywhere that you just couldn’t avoid stepping on dead animals while walking around”, he said.

Speaking to the NPR, Harley pointed out the vulnerability of the ecosystem, “If it happens that frequently, the system won’t have time to recover in between the die-offs”.

Harley worries that the initial 1 billion count is too low and continues to survey the deaths caused by the aftermath of the heatwave. He said:

“I’m also looking for all these dead barnacles. I’ve been hearing from people about dead clams and crabs and intertidal anemones and sea stars. And once you really start factoring in all these different species, it’s been a huge catastrophe for marine life.”

According to the marine biologist, this will temporarily affect the water quality in the area as these sea creatives assist in filtering out the sea.

Comments / 1

Indy100

Indy100

49K+
Followers
3K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Creatures#Sea Stars#Dome#Fish#Vancouver#Extreme Weather#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon hit with record EU data privacy fine

July 30 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has been hit with a record $886.6 million (746 million euros) European Union fine for processing personal data in violation of the bloc's GDPR rules, as privacy regulators take a more aggressive position on enforcement. The Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD)...
Grocery & SupermaketCNN

Walmart will require employees in some stores to wear masks

New York (CNN) — Walmart employees are required to wear masks inside again, regardless of vaccination status, in places with "substantial or high transmission." The new policy is effective immediately, the nation's largest retailer said Friday. Store managers will receive local updates every Monday to determine their facility's necessary protocol.

Comments / 1

Community Policy