Rockland pauses exploration in Red Lake due to forest fires

By Resource World
resourceworld.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockland Resources Ltd. [CSE-RKL] has paused exploration at the Cole Gold Mines Property due to forest fire activity west of Red Lake, Ontario. Several forest fires are currently active 10 to 30 km west of the Cole Property. Of these fires, Fire 77 is significant in that has the potential to reach the west shore of Red Lake and make the situation unsafe for work on the Cole Property. Company personnel had been in communication with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) Red Lake Fire Management Headquarters and on July 11, 2020 the MNRF requested that all of the Company’s personnel vacate the site.

