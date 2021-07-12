Oilers Acquire Duncan Keith From Blackhawks
The Oilers have traded Caleb Jones and a third round in exchange for Duncan Keith. No word yet on any salary being retained. With salary retained it is a slightly less horrible deal. With no salary retained it is absolutely horrendous and could be up there in awful trades as the Reinhart deal. Yes that bad. Once again the Oilers have given up on a budding young defenseman way too early and instead are going with "intangibles."hockeybuzz.com
