Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Oilers Acquire Duncan Keith From Blackhawks

hockeybuzz.com
 17 days ago

The Oilers have traded Caleb Jones and a third round in exchange for Duncan Keith. No word yet on any salary being retained. With salary retained it is a slightly less horrible deal. With no salary retained it is absolutely horrendous and could be up there in awful trades as the Reinhart deal. Yes that bad. Once again the Oilers have given up on a budding young defenseman way too early and instead are going with "intangibles."

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duncan Keith
Person
Ken Holland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Reinhart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
Posted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: Artemi Panarin trade continues to get worse

The Chicago Blackhawks have been a badly ran organization for a while now. That applies to on and off the ice. On the ice, the decisions made by Stan Bowman since winning the Stanley Cup in 2015 have been disastrous. The biggest stain on his resume is the fact that he traded Artemi Panarin to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Brandon Saad. It is as bad of a trade as the franchise has ever made.
NHLmarkerzone.com

MARC-ANDRE FLEURY MAKES HIS FIRST OFFICIAL STATEMENT SINCE TRADE TO CHICAGO

The main focus of the hockey world Tuesday has been the trade of Marc-Andre Fleury from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Chicago Blackhawks. In a one-for-one deal, with no salary retention, Vegas shipped Fleury to Chicago for Mikael Hakkarainen, who has no experience at the NHL level. The question now is will Fleury actually report to the Blackhawks or will the 35-year-old decide to retire. Fleury has made his first official statement since the trade, but he did not address that.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: David Krejci and Jack Eichel

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney on the 35-year old free agent center David Krejci. “David and I have communicated pretty consistently over the last little while. Nothing has changed on that front. He has his own reasons, and he’s gonna keep those private as am I,” Sweeney told reporters in a Zoom call on Wednesday. “In terms of what his timeline is … we’ve left things completely open-ended about him possibly returning to play for us. So it’s not a definitive timeline. As you can see from several of the signings and the approach we took that the center ice position (is) a little bit by committee that we’re gonna have to do that and allow some players to get into some spots and hopefully perform to the level they’re capable of.
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

The Buffalo Sabres Could Lose These Players By Friday

The Buffalo Sabres are about to embark on a very busy next week. General Manager Kevyn Adams will have plenty of huge decisions to make in regards to the roster, as will all the NHL general managers. The NHL Expansion Draft will take place this Wednesday, July 21st at 8...
hockeyinsiders.net

Shady New Details Regarding Jack Eichel Trade.

The Buffalo Sabres continue to try to move disgruntled forward Jack Eichel. They're not letting him go for free though obviously and are standing firm of their price of 4 1st round picks or a mix of players, picks and prospects that would be the equivalent. Two teams seem to...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Oilers News & Rumors: Hyman, Larsson, Keith, Kassian

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, the Oilers are absolutely one of the teams talking to Zach Hyman’s agent about the player’s interest in potentially coming to the Oilers this offseason. Are they a frontrunner? In other news, there are updates about Adam Larsson’s potential extension with the team. Is there any chance he extends before the NHL Expansion Draft? GM Ken Holland continues to defend his trade for Duncan Keith and there’s buzz about which depth forwards the Oilers will protect from the Seattle Kraken.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Florida Panthers to buy out defenseman Keith Yandle

The Florida Panthers are going to cut ties with a veteran defenseman, as Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports that the team will buy out Keith Yandle. Because Yandle has a no-movement clause, he will not require unconditional waivers, meaning the buyout process can move forward immediately. With two years left on his contract the Panthers will carry a cap penalty of the following:
NHLNBC Sports

Marc-Andre Fleury dealt to Blackhawks as Golden Knights clear cap space

Marc-Andre Fleury has been traded to the Blackhawks in a deal that sends minor leaguer Mikael Hakkarainen back to the Golden Knights. That’s right. The 2020-21 Vezina Trophy winner has been dealt with his former team receiving only a 23-year-old minor leaguer. Not even salary retention on the $6 million owed to him next season, only cap space and a prospect. But with the cap ceiling not increasing for the next few seasons, clearing that room is a valuable asset for Vegas general manager Kelly McCrimmon.
NHLoilersnation.com

Oilersnation Radio Episode 148 – Duncan Keith and the Summer of Rage

It’s been a busy week here in Oil Country and we’re back with a brand new episode of Oilersnation Radio to make sense of everything that’s happened here in Edmonton and around the NHL over the last seven days. On this week’s show, we looked at the Duncan Keith trade, discussed some of the rumours surrounding the team right now, previewed the expansion draft, and a whole lot more.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Banter: Fleury, Keith & The Expansion Draft

It’s mid-July, and we’re headed into one of the busiest stretches of the NHL offseason. The Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft is on Jul. 21, the entry draft is set for the 23rd and 24th, and free agency officially begins on the 28th. Just like the rest of the league, the Chicago Blackhawks are actively planning for the future. Today our crew of Shaun Filippelli, Brooke LoFurno, Greg Boysen and Gail Kauchak tackle a few hot topics in preparation for our weekly Blackhawks Banter show.
NHLoilersnation.com

Oilers protect Archibald, Draisaitl, Kassian, McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins, Puljujarvi, Yamamoto, Bear, Keith, Nurse, Skinner from Seattle Kraken

The Edmonton Oilers’ protected list for the upcoming Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft has been released. The team is using the standard 7-3-1 protection scheme. Here’s how it breaks down…. Forwards: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Jesse Puljujarvi, Kailer Yamamoto, Zack Kassian, Josh Archibald. Defencemen: Duncan Keith (NMC), Darnell Nurse,...
NHLbleachernation.com

All The Trades, NHL Craziness, The Unprotected, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

You never know what you might miss when you leave your phone at home to go lazy river rafting in Texas. Apparently, you can miss ALL THE THINGS. Hello from the Austin, Texas airport, where I write today’s bullets. I’m heading home and I would like to think that Texas and I both enjoyed our time with each other. But I am ready to be home and take half the voice I have left with me.
NHLchatsports.com

Edmonton Oilers: Could Keith Yandle be a good fit with the team?

May 8, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) reacts after a push by Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle (3) during the first period at BB&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports. For those who haven’t heard, Keith Yandle was recently bought out by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy