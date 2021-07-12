Chvrches Smash Phony Expectations on New Song 'Good Girls'
Chvrches have released another new song, “Good Girls,” from their upcoming album, Screen Violence, out August 27th via Glassnote Records. “Good Girls” is a booming synth anthem that finds frontwoman Lauren Mayberry cutting down unfair and misogynistic expectations and ideals placed on women: “Good girls don’t cry,” she belts on the hook, “And good girls don’t lie/And good girls justify — but I don’t/Good girls don’t die/And good girls stay alive/And good girls satisfy — but I won’t.”www.greenwichtime.com
