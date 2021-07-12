Vince Gilligan signs a new four-year deal with Sony Pictures Television

The Good Fight alum will star in Amazon's six-episode adaptation of Gaiman’s 2005 fantasy novel Anansi Boys. Lindo will play Mr. Nancy (AKA Anansi), the same character that Orlando Jones played on Starz's American Gods before he was fired. Anansi Boys has no connection to fellow Gaiman drama American Gods and Jones isn't expected to be part of the Amazon series. Anansi Boys follows Charlie Nancy, "a young man who is used to being embarrassed by his estranged father," according to The Hollywood Reporter." But when his father dies, Charlie discovers that his father was Anansi: trickster god of stories. And he learns that he has a brother. Now his brother, Spider, is entering Charlie’s life, determined to make it more interesting, but also making it a lot more dangerous." Gaiman said of Lindo's casting: “Delroy Lindo is a giant of the stage and the screen, and we are so lucky to have him. I cannot wait to see his gravitas and charm being deployed for the benefit of Anansi Boys, as he plays an unreliable father with hidden depths.”