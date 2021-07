After a year off, the FIBA U19 World Cup returned last week. The United States, led by Chet Holmgren and Jaden Ivey, took home the gold medal. This event has become one of my favorites to scout, given the variety of prospects playing, and the different roles we get to see players in. The United States and Canadian teams featured a blend of incoming college freshmen and rising sophomores. Two years ago, it was the first sign that a breakout season was coming for Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton, as he thrived at the event.