Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Summer Reading - Chelios lost his ACL and didn’t know it….

hockeybuzz.com
 17 days ago

My fourth “gear corner” focused on equipment for special events. Making sure everyone has what they need in their country’s colors or for those post draft photos is a fairly intensive process with months of work involved. For the fans (and players) it’s a seamless transition to see the equipment with a new “paint job” and a cool new look. Thanks again to Doug Todd and Warrior for taking the time with last week’s gear corner.

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Seravalli
Person
Chris Chelios
Person
Alex Tanguay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Acl#Summer Reading#Digital#The Red Wings#Reflectioni#Nhl#Ufa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Kevin and Ek’s Ridiculously Early Predictions:Atlantic Division; Thu's Buzz

So it’s way too early to predict what will happen in the 2021-2022 NHL Season. Anyone who would make a prediction on the divisional standings at this time would be insane…. So of course Kevin and I looked at all that and said…”Sure. Why not?” I think it will also be interesting to see what we think of these predictions come September/October. One more note: We made these picks without discussing these with each other at all…
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLNHL

Bruins Breakdown: 2021 Free Agency

Here's a closer look at all of the Bruins that will become free agents on July 28:. The 34-year-old goaltender has spent his entire 14-year NHL career with the Boston Bruins and is the club's all-time winningest goalie - both in the regular season (312) and postseason (57). Rask has made clear that he would like nothing more than to continue to build on those records moving forward.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: David Krejci and Jack Eichel

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney on the 35-year old free agent center David Krejci. “David and I have communicated pretty consistently over the last little while. Nothing has changed on that front. He has his own reasons, and he’s gonna keep those private as am I,” Sweeney told reporters in a Zoom call on Wednesday. “In terms of what his timeline is … we’ve left things completely open-ended about him possibly returning to play for us. So it’s not a definitive timeline. As you can see from several of the signings and the approach we took that the center ice position (is) a little bit by committee that we’re gonna have to do that and allow some players to get into some spots and hopefully perform to the level they’re capable of.
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Shady New Details Regarding Jack Eichel Trade.

The Buffalo Sabres continue to try to move disgruntled forward Jack Eichel. They're not letting him go for free though obviously and are standing firm of their price of 4 1st round picks or a mix of players, picks and prospects that would be the equivalent. Two teams seem to...
NHLPosted by
CBS Boston

Report: David Krejci Returning To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — After the Bruins were eliminated from the postseason, David Krejci’s NHL future seemed uncertain. But a report on Tuesday indicates that the longtime Bruin will be returning to Boston. Kirk Luedeke of the New England Hockey Journal reported that he’s “hearing David Krejci coming back to Bruins”...
NHLYardbarker

Teams Dropping Out, Jack Eichel Trade Down to Two Clubs

Elliotte Friedman provided some updates on the latest trade chatter when it comes to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Noting that things have been a little quiet on the Eichel trade front with all the talk of the NHL Expansion Draft, Friedman says teams are actually pulling away from discussions with the Buffalo Sabres and there aren’t a lot of teams left for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to negotiate with.
NBAsportswar.com

He knows basketball, but if you read his

Draft tome he is all over the place from player to player. His system of skills valuation is something known only to him. It’s not only about Trey either. It should prove interesting to see what NBA execs think on Draft Night.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Fleury to Hawks. VEG clear space for Eichel? Buyouts, Schmidt to Jets

Another Mammoth Day in the Trade World. The Knights have traded their Vezina goalie and team spiritual captain to Chicago for…. Mikael Hakkarainen. The belief here is that this opens up space top make a serious pitch for Jack Eichel. Meanwhile…. Two goalies who have been to the Cup Finals...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

We know who everyone will root for when Fleury plays Vegas

Alex Ovechkin committed to playing in the NHL beyond his 40th birthday. A Stanley Cup-winning goalie was bought out. One of the NHL’s better power play point men signed for rookie money. And this year’s Vezina Trophy winner was traded for next-to-nothing. That bizarre combination of facts is a fitting...
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Bruins Close To Signing Ryan Getzlaf.

The Boston Bruins are trying to get things together to make another Stanley Cup push. While it seems the team will miss out on veteran defenseman Ryan Suter, the team has locked up Taylor Hall and have something pretty much done with David Krejci. General manager Don Sweeney and president...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Players Not Given Qualifying Offers Could Help Edmonton + Neal Bought Out

Monday July 26th was the deadline for all teams to qualify their RFA’s. For those not familiar, a qualifying offer if accepted is a one year deal which if not accepted allows the player to file for arbitration where an impartial judge will make a ruling. Depending on the pay bracket, a player who accepts a qualifying offer can make up to 110% of their previous salary.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Eichel Talks Getting Serious, Henrique, Granlund and Sutter

Pierre LeBrun: Getting the sense that the Buffalo Sabres are in serious talks with multiple teams about Jack Eichel. They haven’t zeroed in one specific team. The Sabres don’t have to move him today if they don’t get the trade package they want. Sabres asking price for Eichel for the...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Leafs Rumors – Kuemper, buyout goalies, Ho-Sang, Foligno

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. With less than 24 hours to go before the start of free agent frenzy, there are a plethora of rumors involving the Toronto Maple Leafs, so until further notice, my mode of operation will be as a conveyor belt of those items and gauge their likelihood.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

What is Happening in Vegas?!

When Darren Dreger dropped this Tweet, he thought he was breaking news, not breaking the internet. Immediately after the well-known insider hit send, VGK Twitter went up in flames. From the days leading up to the 2017 Expansion Draft, Marc-Andre Fleury was tabbed as the “Face of the Franchise”, the...
hockeybuzz.com

The Penguins should go save Marc-Andre Fleury

Is that Marc-Andre Fleury’s music? There’s a lot to sift through, but the path for Fleury to return to Pittsburgh just got a lot easier in my opinion if that’s what they want to do. First, let’s talk about the trade itself. The Golden Knights traded the reigning Vezina Trophy winner for nothing. The Chicago Blackhawks are the team hypothetically acquiring him, but it is a little more complicated than that.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Quick Hits: Free Agency Eve, Shots Through %, Morin and More

1) Nothing has been "normal" about the last 14 months, whether it pertains to hockey or most anything else. Rather than the traditional July 1 (coinciding with the first day of the new fiscal year for NHL teams), free agency season opens tomorrow. Barring the Flyers making a trade today to address further upgrades in areas of need and/or restructuring their salary cap space a little further. Currently, the Flyers have $11,710,477 of cap space available under the ceiling.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Wings sign Pius Suter! Glenny gone, Ryan Murphy signs, Oesterle

Yzerman made a good move and grabbed Pius Suter! 2 year deal, 6.5 total value (2.75 first yr, 3.75 second) Sam Gagner will be back in the fold for 21/22, 850K. Yesterday was a free agency “primer”. Today, it’s time for the frenzy. I will be updating the blog as Yzerman makes his moves. If I’m honest, I’m hoping for a center and a righ shot winger. If a left side defenseman comes in, I won’t be complaining. Last year, Yzerman’s moves were made quickly and decisively. This is where the 2021/2022 roster will be “finalized”. There may be some PTOs at training camp, maybe a young player will come in ready to take a spot (Veleno, Berggren).

Comments / 0

Community Policy