Summer Reading - Chelios lost his ACL and didn’t know it….
My fourth “gear corner” focused on equipment for special events. Making sure everyone has what they need in their country’s colors or for those post draft photos is a fairly intensive process with months of work involved. For the fans (and players) it’s a seamless transition to see the equipment with a new “paint job” and a cool new look. Thanks again to Doug Todd and Warrior for taking the time with last week’s gear corner.hockeybuzz.com
Comments / 0