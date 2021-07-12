Cancel
U.S. to announce new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for autoimmune disorder -Washington Post

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce a new warning on Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine related to a rare autoimmune disorder, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing four people familiar with the matter. According to the Post, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome...

Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Pharmaceuticalspulmonologyadvisor.com

FDA Adds Guillain-Barré Warning to J&J COVID-19 Vaccine

HealthDay News — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a new warning for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that says the shot has been tied to Guillain-Barré syndrome. Officials said there is a “small possible risk” for the side effect, and said it is not entirely clear that...
PharmaceuticalsNewsbug.info

News Quiz: Masks; J&J vaccine

1. Which group first recommended universal masking during the 2021-2022 school year?. 2. According to a new study, one dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine is what percent effective against the delta variant?. A. 0%. B. 33%. C. 66%. D. 90%. 3. Which country has been accused of...
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 191.4 million and study finds J&J vaccine less effective vs. delta variant

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 191.4 million on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed above 4.1 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 34 million cases and in deaths with 609,529 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. The one-shot coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is much less effective against the highly transmissible delta variant than it is against the original version of COVID-19, according toa new study posted online Tuesday.The study, which examined blood samples in a laboratory setting and has not yet been peer-reviewed, suggests that anyone who received the J&J vaccine may need a booster shot as the variant continues to spread across the US. India is second by cases at 31.2 million and third by deaths at 418,480, according to its official numbers, which are expected to be undercounted.
Industrybeckershospitalreview.com

Benefits of J&J COVID-19 vaccine outweigh risks, CDC says

The benefits of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shot still outweigh the risk of the rare but serious neurological disorder, Guillain-Barre syndrome, the CDC said July 22, according to CNBC. In slides published ahead of a CDC advisory panel meeting, the agency said there have been 100 reported cases of Guillain-Barre...
IndustryWebMD

J&J Vaccine Less Effective Against Variants: Study

July 21, 2021 -- A new study says the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine provides less protection against the Delta and Lamba variants than against the original COVID-19 strain. The study, which was published online Monday at bioRxiv, said the J&J vaccine’s effectiveness in neutralizing those two variants was “significantly...
Pharmaceuticalswzdm.com

Stewart: J and J Vaccinated People Recommended to Re-Vaccinate

Questions have arisen over the strength of the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine against the Covid Delta variant. J and J vaccine was given to people in the area, along with the two-shot doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Knox County Health Department director Alan Stewart says the company’s internal...
Worldkelo.com

EU lists rare nerve disorder as side-effect of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) – Europe’s medicines regulator said on Thursday it had added a rare nerve-degenerating disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, as a possible rare side effect from Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine after it reviewed 108 cases reported worldwide. “After assessing the available data, PRAC considered that a causal relationship between COVID-19 vaccine...
IndustryMic

J&J vaccine may be less protective against the Delta variant, new research confirms

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been beset by controversy since before it even rolled out. Still, the actual data around the vaccine has been consistent: It’s generally safe and offers a significant layer of protection against COVID-19. But the emergence (and now, dominance) of new variants is changing the narrative. New research now suggests that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may not be as effective against variants as the other vaccines available here in the US.

