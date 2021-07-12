Cancel
Syracuse football selects attendees for ACC Kickoff

By Stephen Bailey
247Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyracuse football will be represented at the Atlantic Coast Conference Kickoff next week by head coach Dino Babers as well as offensive lineman Airon Servais, defensive lineman Josh Black and wide receiver Taj Harris. The quartet will head to The Westin Charlotte in North Carolina to make the media rounds on Thursday, July 22 along with the rest of the representatives from the conference's Atlantic Division. Players and coaches from the Coastal Division will be available on July 21.

