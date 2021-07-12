Syracuse football selects attendees for ACC Kickoff

Syracuse football will be represented at the Atlantic Coast Conference Kickoff next week by head coach Dino Babers as well as offensive lineman Airon Servais, defensive lineman Josh Black and wide receiver Taj Harris. The quartet will head to The Westin Charlotte in North Carolina to make the media rounds on Thursday, July 22 along with the rest of the representatives from the conference's Atlantic Division. Players and coaches from the Coastal Division will be available on July 21.