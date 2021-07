After a long road in development, FX has announced with a teaser trailer the series adaptation of Y: The Last Man will premiere in September. Watch the teaser below…. Y: The Last Man takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where everyone and every animal with a Y chromosome has disappeared save for the lead character and his pet monkey. The series has been in development for quite some time with FX having filmed a pilot nearly two years ago. However, the network underwent an extensive ‘retooling’ of the series, recasting several of the roles that included main character Yorrick and making his pet monkey Ampersand a CGI creation.