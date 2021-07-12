Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goreville, IL

Steve Webb Awarded Nick Derzis Safe School Leadership Award

theviennatimes.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) have presented the Nick Derzis Safe School Leadership Award for contributions and dedication to a SRO program to Dr. Steve Webb of the Goreville Community Unit School District 1 in Goreville, Illinois. Dr. Webb serves not only as a school administrator and published author, but also as the school resource officer for the Goreville Community Unit School District #1.

theviennatimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
City
Goreville, IL
State
Florida State
Local
Illinois Education
City
Kansas, IL
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Webb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#School Resource Officer#School Administrator#Nasro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Washington, DCPosted by
The Associated Press

First US evacuation flight brings 200 Afghans to new home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first flight evacuating Afghan interpreters and others who worked alongside Americans in Afghanistan landed early Friday at Washington Dulles International Airport, according to an internal U.S. government document and a commercial flight tracking service. An airliner carrying the 221 Afghans, including 57 children and 15 babies,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Israel rolls out coronavirus booster shots to people over 60

Israel on Friday began providing coronavirus booster shots to people over 60 who have already received two doses of a vaccine, according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news Thursday, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to citizens on a large scale, the AP noted.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

First lady leaves Walter Reed after foot procedure

First lady Jill Biden left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Thursday evening after undergoing a procedure on her foot to remove an object she stepped on that apparently became lodged. Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa said in a statement that the first lady “underwent a successful procedure on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy