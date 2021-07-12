Steve Webb Awarded Nick Derzis Safe School Leadership Award
The National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) have presented the Nick Derzis Safe School Leadership Award for contributions and dedication to a SRO program to Dr. Steve Webb of the Goreville Community Unit School District 1 in Goreville, Illinois. Dr. Webb serves not only as a school administrator and published author, but also as the school resource officer for the Goreville Community Unit School District #1.theviennatimes.com
