Bill Cosby is banned from performing at New York's famed Comedy Cellar
The standup comedy venue's owner Noam Dworman, who allowed Louis CK and Aziz Ansari to perform after their respective sexual misconduct scandals, says Cosby won't be welcome. Dworman explained that he is drawing the line on Cosby because the accusations against the former TV star were far worse than anything Aziz Ansari and Louis C.K. allegedly did. “Comparing Bill Cosby to these other guys is absurd,” Dworman said, adding that the other two comics were not charged with a crime.www.primetimer.com
