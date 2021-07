The site of a former power plant in Austin has a new use: It now is home to the Austin Community Recreation Center. Located near a bend of the Cedar River, the two-story, 105,000-square-foot center stands where the Austin Municipal Power Plant once did. It overlooks the Mill Pond. It has a gymnastics area, leisure and lap pools, a track, studios, and other exercise facilities. Community assets that are open to the public, such as a youth center, meeting rooms, a preschool and an indoor playgroup, also share the center.