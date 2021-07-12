Photos: Repairing the glass at the Robert H. Jackson U.S. Courthouse

Workers replaced the 4-foot-by-8-foot panel, etched with all 4,536 words of the U.S. Constitution, that was damaged by rioters during protests last summer. The panel was one of a kind, which set off a yearlong journey to build a replacement. The original installer and the original etcher were no longer in business, complicating matters. The team located the original CAD drawings for the windows in a bank box in Minneapolis, where the glass was originally manufactured. This allowed the window to be re-created and then installed by a team from two local companies, restoring the landmark building to its original state.