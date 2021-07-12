North Las Vegas among most stressed cities, according to report

WalletHub is out with the most and least stressed cities list in America and we have some bad news for North Las Vegas as it broke the top 10.

North Las Vegas took the eighth spot as being the most stressed city, according to the list.

The report looked at 180 cities and measured COVID-19 cases, divorce, and unemployment.

Las Vegas ranked 35th overall and Cleveland, Ohio, took the top spot for being the most stressed U.S. city, according to WalletHub .