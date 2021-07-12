Silly Sunday Market Spotlight: C.D. Cross

Since 1998, C.D. Cross has used his love for nature, illustration, and graphic design to create the first and original posters for the National Park Service outside of the Work Projects Administration (WPA) images that canvassed the country in the early 20th century.

The National Park artwork that he creates can be found in the stores at the National Park Visitors Centers and proceeds benefits the Parks’ Natural History Associations through sales.

His poster designs are collected by park enthusiasts from all over the world. C.D.’s retro-style designs have been featured on numerous media outlets such as television, publications, and newspaper features including the Los Angeles Times.

Learn more about C.D. at RetroRangerGraphics.com or contact him at cddcross@gmail.com . You can find him at the Park Silly Sunday Market every weekend.

