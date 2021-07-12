Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Silly Sunday Market Spotlight: C.D. Cross

By TownLift // Parker Malatesta
Posted by 
TownLift
TownLift
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rq1QZ_0aublyu500

Since 1998, C.D. Cross has used his love for nature, illustration, and graphic design to create the first and original posters for the National Park Service outside of the Work Projects Administration (WPA) images that canvassed the country in the early 20th century.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=417cC8_0aublyu500
Vintage style ski posters created by C.D. Cross.

The National Park artwork that he creates can be found in the stores at the National Park Visitors Centers and proceeds benefits the Parks’ Natural History Associations through sales.

His poster designs are collected by park enthusiasts from all over the world. C.D.’s retro-style designs have been featured on numerous media outlets such as television, publications, and newspaper features including the Los Angeles Times.

Learn more about C.D. at RetroRangerGraphics.com or contact him at cddcross@gmail.com . You can find him at the Park Silly Sunday Market every weekend.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
935
Followers
1K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Graphic Design#The National Park Service#The Los Angeles Times#Retrorangergraphics Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
dreadxp.com

Ultra-Indie Spotlight Sunday: Paratopic A Novel Nonlinear Nightmare

Paratopic is an exploration of a strange but similar world to our own. You play as three different characters. One is a smuggler, transporting dangerous and highly illegal VHS tapes. Another, a birdwatcher, snapping pictures of crows in the wrong place. Finally, an assassin, with a very very large revolver.
Eureka Times-Standard

Sunday Art Market planned in Arcata

Arcata Main Street’s Sunday Art Market is in full swing on Eighth Street of the Arcata Plaza for live music hosted by Arcata Sanctuary, an eclectic offering of local arts and craft treasures, fun themes and family friendly activities sprinkled across the weeks. Participating musical groups include the James Zeller...
Houston, TXPosted by
Outsider.com

What Was Dusty Hill of ZZ Top’s Cause of Death?

Dusty Hill, bassist and founding member of ZZ Top, the legendary Southern blues-rock band known for their trademark long beards as much as their hits, died in his sleep earlier this week. He was 72. ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard broke the news to fans via a Facebook post on Wednesday.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Couple in a Restaurant Was Embarrassed to Take Leftovers with Them

Each Thursday night, a couple would go to their favorite restaurant and enjoy a meal together. The food was always amazing, and they usually ate everything on their plates. One evening, they decided to really treat themselves, and they ordered the largest meal on the menu. A large order of sticky and tender ribs, a big side of curly fries, and a stack of crispy onions rings!
ComicsPleated-Jeans.com

50 Comics With Silly Jokes And Unexpected Twists

If you’re looking for a new comic series to get into, look no further than “Wheat Comics.” The creator, Michael Crozier was always doodling in his notebooks as a kid, which gave him the itch to make a few comics back then. Now, after purchasing a tablet to create original artwork for his comics, he started what has become “Wheat Comics,” a funny series that’s sure to give you a chuckle.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Magic 1470AM

Trailer Park For Swingers In Louisiana Goes Viral

A trailer park designed to house a community of swingers is moving into the city of Mamou. The moto of the trailer park is "Bring your house and share your spouse". Since being reported on KLFY TV the story has gone viral all over the world. An employee from Tee Boi's, Nick Broussard, told Louisiana Network News that their phone has been ringing off the hook. He went on to say that he has recieved calls from as far as California and New York with people who are interested in moving into the park.
TrafficNewsweek

Man Divides Opinion After Towing Car in His $50-a-Month Parking Space

Finding parking can be tricky, but there's nothing more frustrating than getting home from work only to discover someone else in your spot. This is what happened to an Oregon man, Tyjai Huddleston, who returned after an eight-hour shift and had nowhere to put his car. Huddleston, 20, shared a...
Daily Star

Duo set to perform at Sunday Market

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Farmers’ Market will welcome Colleen Kattau and Jane Zell to the Music at the Market outdoor stage on Sunday, July 18. They will play Americana upbeat folk music with a Latin American twist from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. According to presenters, Kattau is a bilingual...
Providence, RIprovidenceonline.com

Rhody Gem: Books on the Square Bookshop

We’re on the hunt for Rhody Gems! Every neighborhood has that secret, hidden, cool and unusual, or hole-in-the-wall spot that locals love. Email or tag us on social media using #RhodyGem to suggest yours, and we might just feature it!. What it is:. Since 1992, Books on the Square has...
newcity.com

A Hand-Picked Collection: SAUCED Market Makes Sundays a Little Saucier

“In almost every way our SAUCED Sunday series at Easy Does It has been different from our past events,” says Sarah Freeman. “Obviously the biggest difference is that they are happening during the day.” The SAUCED Night Market co-founder states the obvious but finding a space and partner that allowed SAUCED to maintain some of the same elements and ambiance as the night markets was no easy feat, as she explains. “I was lucky.”
Providence, RInewportthisweek.com

SPOTLIGHT on Music

If you were paying close attention, you might have noticed a sort of Renaissance in local art and music in the middle of the last decade. There were impromptu dance performances in Washington Square, a bevy of young visual artists emerging and lots of new singer-songwriters making themselves known in town.
FOX 21 Online

Wild State Sunday Market Attracts Vendors, Customers to Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn.– Breweries and community markets were limited in what they could do last year due to the pandemic. Now, a new event this summer is bringing the two together at Wild State Cider in Lincoln Park. The Wild State Sunday Market made its way back into Lincoln Park for...
katelynjames.com

Student Spotlight

Ah! It’s our FINAL STUDENT SPOTLIGHT!!! This July post has been a long time coming but it’s HERE and it’s LIVE and I want you to help me celebrate these amazing photographers who are making their dreams happen!!!. MEET DAKOTA:. Goodness! I feel like it was yesterday that she was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy