Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jeanerette, LA

Jeanerette boil water advisory rescinded

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CUvX0_0aublsbj00

The boil water for the City of Jeanerette issued on July 8 has been rescinded.

The water is safe for consumption, according to city officials.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jeanerette, LA
Jeanerette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Sulphur, LAPosted by
KATC News

Sulphur man arrested for contractor fraud

A Sulphur man has been arrested, accused of contractor fraud. Calcasieu Parish deputies say that on April 16, detectives received a complaint on 27-year-old Jeffery S. McDowell, Jr., of Sulphur in reference to contractor fraud.

Comments / 0

Community Policy