The last year has made us all appreciate travel more. With so much of the world locked down and so many of us trapped at home for the sake and safety of our health and our loved ones, the wanderlust has only grown. And while we've certainly missed the globetrotting and exotic locales, it has also reminded us that we don't need to fly halfway across the worls to experience scene-stealingly gorgeous and unique destinations. In fact, some of those places are right in our own proverbial back yard—like the U.S. Virgin Islands.