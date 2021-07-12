Cancel
Jennifer Lopez, Concord and Skydance Team to Adapt Classic Musicals for TV, Film

By Kristin Robinson
Billboard
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe A-list actor and musician will have an option to star in one of the forthcoming productions. Concord, Skydance and Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions (co-run by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas) have teamed to co-develop original film/TV projects based on Concord’s theatrical catalog of musicals, the companies announced Monday (July 12). Representing a wide array of classic and modern theatrical catalogs, Concord controls works by Rodgers & Hammerstein, Irving Berlin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, George & Ira Gershwin and many more.

www.billboard.com

