Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maui County, HI

Maui median home price in June was more than $1.1M

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 days ago

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — The highest median price for a single-family home in Hawaii last month was in Maui County at more than $1.1 million.

While Kauai has been seeing the highest median statewide price in recent months, Maui County went higher in June because of a large volume of luxury home sales and low inventory, The Maui News reported Monday.

Maui set a new county record at $1,117,500 according to a report last week from the Realtors Association of Maui. It was a 44.5% increase from the same month last year when the median price was $773,250, the report said.

Kauai’s median was $1.1 million, Oahu’s was $978,000 and the Big Island’s was $465,000, according to data from Hawaii Information Service and Honolulu Board of Realtors.

Low interest rates for mortgages and limited inventory are fueling record high sales prices at a “frenzied pace” in the U.S. housing market, the report said.

“Eager buyers are making multiple offers, some for well over asking price, while others are making offers on homes sight unseen,” the report said.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

516K+
Followers
289K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
Maui County, HI
Business
County
Maui County, HI
Maui County, HI
Real Estate
City
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii State
Hawaii Real Estate
State
Hawaii State
City
Wailuku, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Price#Home Sales#Median#Ap#The Maui News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Oahu
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Housing
News Break
Mortgages
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Israel rolls out coronavirus booster shots to people over 60

Israel on Friday began providing coronavirus booster shots to people over 60 who have already received two doses of a vaccine, according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news Thursday, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to citizens on a large scale, the AP noted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy