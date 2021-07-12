Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Cotton Annex, primed for a massive residential conversion, sells

By Washington Business Journal
WTOP
 17 days ago

A California company appears to have acquired the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s historic Cotton Annex building just as it is being primed for a major redevelopment. Douglas Development Corp. sold the building at 300 12th St. SW to San Francisco-based Carmel Partners Inc. for $45 million, according to a deed recorded Monday. Earlier this year, the U.S. Commission on Fine Arts approved plans to convert the 120,000-square-foot building into 615 residential units, 1,300 square feet of retail and 93 below-grade parking spaces.

wtop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Real Estate
State
California State
Washington, DC
Business
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Cotton Annex#Douglas Development Corp#Carmel Partners Inc#The U S Commission On#Fine Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Michael T. LuongoCovid vaccine mandate for federal employees and office workers is what the doctor ordered

I breathed a sigh of relief when I saw that governments and major workplaces like Google and Facebook had started to mandate Covid-19 vaccinations. President Joe Biden announced Thursday that all federal workers will be required to get them or face regular testing, following in the footsteps of employee mandates imposed by New York City, where I live, and California. Both were coronavirus epicenters in which tens of thousands were killed. Among them was my uncle, who shared my name and died of the virus in January, mere days before he qualified for a lifesaving vaccine as a senior.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Carl Levin, longtime Democratic US senator, dies

(CNN) — Carl Levin, a former US senator from Michigan who advanced Democratic priorities throughout his 36-year tenure in Congress, has died, the Levin Center at Wayne State University Law School said late Thursday in a statement. "Whether he was chairing a hearing on critical national security issues or working...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor Thursday with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Israel rolls out coronavirus booster shots to people over 60

Israel on Friday began providing coronavirus booster shots to people over 60 who have already received two doses of a vaccine, according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news Thursday, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to citizens on a large scale, the AP noted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy