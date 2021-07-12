Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

French president mandates special COVID-19 pass for access to all restaurants, shopping malls

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — French president mandates special COVID-19 pass for access to all restaurants, shopping malls. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

wtop.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Malls#Restaurants#Covid 19#Mandates#French President#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Travel + Leisure

Italy Will Require COVID Passes for Restaurants, Museums, and More

With coronavirus cases rising again, Italy plans to require a "green pass" to visit its world-famous museums, take in sporting events, and dine inside its restaurants. The requirement, similar to a measure recently approved in France, is set to go into effect Aug. 6. To obtain the pass, people will need to have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine in the previous nine months or be able to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within 48 hours. Anyone who has recently recovered from COVID-19 also is eligible for the pass, which already is required to attend weddings and to visit residential care centers in Italy.
ProtestsTrumann Democrat

French protesters reject virus passes, vaccine mandate

PARIS (AP) — Some 160,000 people, including far-right activists and members of France's yellow vest movement, protested Saturday across the country against a bill requiring everyone to have a special virus pass to enter restaurants and mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for all health care workers. Similar protests were held in neighboring...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Italians will need Covid 'green passes' showing proof of vaccination or negative test to access gyms, cinemas, restaurants and similar venues, government confirms

Italians will need Covid 'green passes' showing proof of vaccination or negative tests to access various venues, the government has confirmed. With daily COVID-19 cases sharply rising again, the passes will give access to gyms, museums, movie theaters, the inside of restaurants and other venues. Premier Mario Draghi's government approved...
Detroit, MIcbslocal.com

Costco Extends Special Shopping Hours As COVID-19 Cases Rise

(CBS DETROIT) – Costco is keeping some of its special hours for seniors and those at higher risk for COVID-19. The chain was originally set to end early shopping later this month but reversed course as case numbers rise. Costco will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on...
Public HealthTimes Daily

AstraZeneca to seek US approval of COVID vaccine in 2nd half

LONDON (AP) — AstraZeneca said Thursday that it intends to seek U.S. approval for its COVID-19 vaccine later this year, further delaying the application even as the company announced it had already delivered more than 1 billion doses to other countries. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
WorldDerrick

Groups say Myanmar journalists in peril amid crackdown

BANGKOK (AP) — Journalists in Myanmar face extreme peril as the military-controlled government cracks down on independent reporting, human rights and media advocates say. The government installed by the military in a Feb. 1 takeover has criminalized many aspects of reporting and arrested dozens of journalists, driving many into hiding or exile.
WorldTimes Daily

Czechs approve help for Afghan interpreters, families

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government on Friday approved a program of help for Afghans who worked with Czech troops during their deployment in NATO missions. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy