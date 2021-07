UPDATE: Wilbert Gonzales was found safe Monday afternoon.

Original story:

Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing vulnerable man.

According to the department, 58-year-old Wilbert Gonzales was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Monday in his wheelchair in the 1300 block of West Magee Road.

He was wearing a black fedora. Gonzales is 5-7 and 180 pounds wth brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information should call 911.