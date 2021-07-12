Cancel
Stevens County, MN

Stevens History Museum Unveils New Mural

As part of the first Makers Art Festival on Saturday, the Stevens County Historical Society and Museum unveiled a new mural by Twin Cities artist Tony Stafki, designed to depict scenes from all parts of the county from the 1850s to the 1950s. The mural was funded by Carol Day, a former director of the museum who has served as a museum volunteer for an astounding 63 years and whose image can be seen in the mural. Current Museum Director Cam Erickson said at the unveiling ceremony that the mural wall will be used to give some space to a new permanent exhibit being designed for the museum’s 100th anniversary.

