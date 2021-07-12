Cancel
Jason Isbell returns to Ryman this fall with 8-show residency

By Laken Bowles
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qecwr_0aubkEdO00

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit will return to the Ryman Auditorium this fall for an eight-show residency.

The first concert is set for October 15 with Amanda Shires as the opening artist, with shows continuing until the 24th. Here’s a look at the other upcoming shows:

  • October 16 with Brittney Spencer
  • October 17 with Mickey Guyton
  • October 19 with Amythyst Kiah
  • October 20 with Shemekia Copeland
  • October 22 with Allison Russell
  • October 23 with Joy Oladokun
  • October 24 with Adia Victoria

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Click here for more information .

