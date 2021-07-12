Jason Isbell returns to Ryman this fall with 8-show residency
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit will return to the Ryman Auditorium this fall for an eight-show residency.
The first concert is set for October 15 with Amanda Shires as the opening artist, with shows continuing until the 24th. Here’s a look at the other upcoming shows:
- October 16 with Brittney Spencer
- October 17 with Mickey Guyton
- October 19 with Amythyst Kiah
- October 20 with Shemekia Copeland
- October 22 with Allison Russell
- October 23 with Joy Oladokun
- October 24 with Adia Victoria
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Click here for more information .
