Jason Isbell returns to Ryman this fall with 8-show residency

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit will return to the Ryman Auditorium this fall for an eight-show residency.

The first concert is set for October 15 with Amanda Shires as the opening artist, with shows continuing until the 24th. Here’s a look at the other upcoming shows:

October 16 with Brittney Spencer

October 17 with Mickey Guyton

October 19 with Amythyst Kiah

October 20 with Shemekia Copeland

October 22 with Allison Russell

October 23 with Joy Oladokun

October 24 with Adia Victoria

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Click here for more information .