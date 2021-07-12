Cancel
Agriculture

Hazel Technologies to Host Upcoming Apple Quality Summit; Ann-Marie Roerink, Roger Umlor, and Tom Facer Discuss

By Lilian Diep
andnowuknow.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, IL - The opportunity for suppliers to make key improvements to the quality of their apples has returned, as Hazel Technologies has announced its July virtual Apple Quality Summit. The one-hour event will take place on Friday, July 16, and feature valuable talks from industry leaders about the latest apple category trends, postharvest solutions, and seasonal outlook.

#Apples#New Technologies#Hazel Technologies#Apple Quality Summit#Postharvest Solutions#Analytics#North American#Farm Fresh First#Belleharvest Sales#Postharvest Scientist
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

Onions 52 to Showcase Organic Tearless and Sweet Sunions® at Upcoming Southern Innovations; Falon Brawley Discusses

SYRACUSE, UT - Innovation is at the center of everything Onions 52 does. That is exactly why it is only fitting that the produce purveyor is gearing up to showcase its unique offerings at the Southeast Produce Council’s (SEPC) upcoming Southern Innovations. The second I heard the grower would be highlighting its Organic Tearless and Sweet Sunions®, I got in touch with Falon Brawley, Director of Marketing and Business Development, for some exclusive insights.
Porterville, CAandnowuknow.com

Homegrown Organic Farms' Stephen Paul Discusses Exclusive Promotional Opportunities and Merchandising Strategies

PORTERVILLE, CA - Blueberries are among the many delicacies that adorn produce aisles in the summer. As Homegrown Organic Farms enters peak production in the Pacific Northwest, which will continue for the next five weeks, there is no better time to put blueberries front and center on the shelves. I recently got in touch with Homegrown Organic’s Blueberry Category Manager Stephen Paul to get an inside look at this sales-driving category.
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

Paul Mastronardi of Mastronardi Produce® and Caitlin Tierney of Mastronardi Produce West® Discuss CEA for Upcoming Organic Produce Summit

KINGSVILLE, ON - The dynamic, challenging, and volatile nature of the recent year and a half has revealed quite a few things about fresh produce to me—and one of them is that organics are not only here to stay, but continue to be an area of incredible growth opportunities. Now, with the Organic Produce Summit (OPS) on the horizon, Paul Mastronardi, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mastronardi Produce® and Caitlin Tierney, Business Director, Mastronardi Produce West®, join me to discuss the impact of a growing area of investment in organics—controlled environment agriculture (CEA)—and how it is primed to accelerate fresh produce’s advantages and benefits in organics, conventional, and the greater food industry.
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

G&R Farms' Walt Dasher Shares Plans for Southern Innovations 2021

GLENNVILLE, GA - We all love trade shows, but having them in our own backyard? That is something to celebrate. G&R Farms must be doing so as the Southeast Produce Council’s (SEPC) 2021 Southern Innovations event draws near. Set to take place September 9 through 11 at the Savannah Convention Center in Savanna, Georgia, this is one show sure to bring excitement to the industry.
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

Midwest Apple Improvement Association Names Bill Pitts as Horticultural Consultant and Karen Burkhart as Senior Vice President of Atlantic Operation; Bill Dodd Comments

AMHERST, OH - As it continues to build out its team of over 1,000 apple experts, the Midwest Apple Improvement Association (MAIA) recently announced it has tapped two industry veterans to fill crucial roles. The association has appointed Bill Pitts as Horticultural Consultant and Karen Burkhart as Senior Vice President of Atlantic Operations.
Salinas, CAandnowuknow.com

Grower-Shipper Association Works With Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas to Continue Vaccination Efforts; Christopher Valadez Discusses

SALINAS, CA - While we have been able to enjoy a renewed sense of normalcy over the past few weeks, important boots-on-the-ground efforts continue to protect the health of ag workers. The Grower-Shipper Association of Central California (GSA) and Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas (CSVS) are at the forefront of these efforts, recently adding smaller clinics for essential workers as well as implementing vaccines to children and families of farm workers.
Businessandnowuknow.com

Afresh Names Bosky Dalal as Director of Data Engineering; Matt Schwartz Comments

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - With technology becoming a vital tool in the growth of the industry, Afresh Technologies is strengthening its capabilities when it comes to analytical insights by appointing a new leader. The AI-driven technology company announced the addition of Bosky Dalal to Afresh’s technical leadership team where she will serve as Director of Data Engineering.
andnowuknow.com

Potatoes USA Reports Demand for Potatoes Increasing at Retail

DENVER, CO - Potatoes USA recently put out a release detailing potato sales at retail from April to June 2021, reporting findings that show the category has opportunity for growth. During that time period, potato sales did decline in dollars by 10.5 percent and in volume by 15.5 percent compared...
Electronicshackaday.com

Black And White TV Was Hiding A Special Input Board

[John Floren] found a nice old black & white TV in a thrift store, and as so many of us would, he decided to take it home. He was surprised upon getting it there that it had, in addition to the VHF and UHF antenna inputs, a mysterious extra connector on the back. Naturally, he set about investigating.
andnowuknow.com

HelloFresh Launches New HelloFresh Market Format for Everyday Essentials; Uwe Voss Shares

NEW YORK, NY - There are many approaches to building brand visibility, and HelloFresh seems to be taking its own. Continuing to eat up a slice of the meal kit and food delivery sectors, the company has launched a new HelloFresh Market format. Offering its fans an exclusive online store, HelloFresh’s offerings now include fresh produce, ready-to-heat meals, and much more.
Economyandnowuknow.com

Crunch Pak® Unveils New Packaging and Product Line Advancements; Ozgur Koc Comments

CASHMERE, WA - As a company grows and adds new products to its repertoire, it is worth reevaluating your strategy to ensure the brand is differentiated from the rest in-store. Aiming to do just this, Crunch Pak® recently announced that it redesigned the packaging for 30 apple SKUs in addition to dividing its product line into four categories: Fun (Dipperz); Quick energy (Medley); Mini-meal replacement (Snacker); and Meal solution (Café).
Businessandnowuknow.com

United Natural Foods, Inc. Names Sandy Douglas as Chief Executive Officer and Jack Stahl as Independent Chair of the Board; Company Leaders Comment

PROVIDENCE, RI - United Natural Foods, Inc. has announced a pivotal move in the evolution of its company as it has tapped J. Alexander (Sandy) Miller Douglas to the role of Chief Executive Officer and a member of its Board of Directors. The transition comes as Steven Spinner, former CEO, revealed that he would be retiring from his role, effective August 9. The distributor also announced that Jack Stahl has been elected as its Independent Chair of the Board.
Career Development & AdviceSFGate

The Quality Culture Playbook: How to Build a Quality Culture, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. To be truly successful, quality must go beyond just meeting compliance requirements. When quality is a core practice at a company, everyone from the end patient to the investors benefit. A Harvard study on quality found that a “company with a highly developed culture of quality spends, on average, $350 million less annually fixing mistakes than a company with a poorly developed one.” This webinar will show participants how to define their quality culture and help everyone on your team strive to improve it.
TechnologyApple Insider

Rogers quietly adds support for Apple Business Chat

Rogers has become the latest major organization to include support for Apple Business Chat, enabling customers of the Canadian carrier to chat with representatives using iMessage. Apple Business Chat is a feature that launched in 2018, with the aim of streamlining customer service queries by using iMessage. Using the feature,...

