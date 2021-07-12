Cancel
Motorsports

Mike Hopkins Continues ACT First-Timer’s Run With Oxford Victory

By Staff Report
racedayct.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Press Release from American-Canadian Tour) Hermon, ME’s Mike Hopkins stretched the streak of first-time American-Canadian Tour (ACT) winners to five straight events with a commanding victory at Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway on Sunday, July 11. The reigning Pro All Stars Series (PASS) National Champion started on the pole of a 29-car field and stayed ahead of some wild action behind him for a wire-to-wire win at the Oxford 150.

