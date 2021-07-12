CDC: J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Linked to Rare Nerve Disorder; FDA to Issue Warning
Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may pose a “small possible risk” of a rare but potentially dangerous neurological reaction, U.S. health officials said Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement it has received reports of 100 people who got the shot developing Guillain-Barré syndrome, an immune system disorder that can cause muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis.www.nbcboston.com
