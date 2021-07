Recent polling from the Pew Research Center on attitudes toward voting goes a long way to explain why the Republican Party remains an ongoing threat to our democracy. The pollsters found that “a majority of Americans (57%) say voting is ‘a fundamental right for every adult U.S. citizen and should not be restricted in any way.’ ” That contrasts with the 42 percent who think "voting is a privilege that comes with responsibilities and can be limited if adult U.S. citizens don’t meet some requirements.”