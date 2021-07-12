Purdue Expert Says Heat Stress Is “Single Biggest” Impact Of Climate Change

As climate change accelerates, electric grids are expected to experience severe weather events that are well beyond the historical conditions for which they were built. In this session, moderator Donald J. Gonzales, senior managing director of the San Antonio office of Estrada Hinojosa & Co., Inc. is joined by panelists Chris Jumper, director of Assured; Jennifer Chang, vice president of project and infrastructure finance at Moody's Investor Service; and Gardner Smith, director at Citi, to investigate the risks and solutions that will have an impact on the sector.