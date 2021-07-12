Mac Riggan Details the Chelan Fresh Cherry Program; Post-Heat Wave Success and Outlook
CHELAN, WA - As Mother Nature keeps produce departments on their toes, technology continues to step in to help mitigate complications, address consistency, and ensure a quality item makes it to the retail shelves. With the recent heat wave across the U.S. Pacific Northwest, many wondered how cherries would fare, especially in the coveted growing regions of Washington State. As Mac Riggan, Director of Marketing, Chelan Fresh, tells me, adopting technological advancements has allowed the company to maintain program excellence, even in the midst of triple-digit temperatures.www.andnowuknow.com
