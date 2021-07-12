Mac Riggan Details the Chelan Fresh Cherry Program; Post-Heat Wave Success and Outlook

Past meets present at Guldseth Orchard, where you can fill up on seasonal fresh fruit in Cherry Valley, California. Apricots galore at Guldseth OrchardsHeather Monroe. One of my earliest and best memories involves a fruit stand. My family relocated from Los Angeles to the Pass Area in 1980. On our way, we stopped at the side of the road to purchase fruit from a roadside stand. After we chose our apples, peaches, and tomatoes, my mother looked around for a human being to pay. Instead, she found an old coffee can full of coins and dollar bills and a note instructing customers to leave their payment. To our shock and pleasant surprise, this stand operated on the honor system.