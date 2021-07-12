Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chelan, WA

Mac Riggan Details the Chelan Fresh Cherry Program; Post-Heat Wave Success and Outlook

By Jordan Okumura
andnowuknow.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHELAN, WA - As Mother Nature keeps produce departments on their toes, technology continues to step in to help mitigate complications, address consistency, and ensure a quality item makes it to the retail shelves. With the recent heat wave across the U.S. Pacific Northwest, many wondered how cherries would fare, especially in the coveted growing regions of Washington State. As Mac Riggan, Director of Marketing, Chelan Fresh, tells me, adopting technological advancements has allowed the company to maintain program excellence, even in the midst of triple-digit temperatures.

www.andnowuknow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Outlook, WA
Local
Washington Industry
Local
Washington Business
City
Pacific, WA
City
Chelan, WA
Chelan, WA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cherries#Cherry#Heat Wave#Fruit#Post Heat Wave Success#Wa#Chelan Fresh#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Marketing
Related
andnowuknow.com

Potatoes USA Reports Demand for Potatoes Increasing at Retail

DENVER, CO - Potatoes USA recently put out a release detailing potato sales at retail from April to June 2021, reporting findings that show the category has opportunity for growth. During that time period, potato sales did decline in dollars by 10.5 percent and in volume by 15.5 percent compared...
AgricultureTri-City Herald

Fresh produce, shellfish prices will rise as NW farmers hope for drought, heat wave help

The federal government isn’t providing enough financial assistance to Pacific Northwest farmers, who are reeling from the impacts of recent extreme weather events. At least that’s what members of Congress from the Pacific Northwest and beyond wrote in a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Monday, July 26, in which they requested expanded federal aid for the region’s agricultural community.
Porterville, CAandnowuknow.com

Homegrown Organic Farms' Stephen Paul Discusses Exclusive Promotional Opportunities and Merchandising Strategies

PORTERVILLE, CA - Blueberries are among the many delicacies that adorn produce aisles in the summer. As Homegrown Organic Farms enters peak production in the Pacific Northwest, which will continue for the next five weeks, there is no better time to put blueberries front and center on the shelves. I recently got in touch with Homegrown Organic’s Blueberry Category Manager Stephen Paul to get an inside look at this sales-driving category.
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

G&R Farms' Walt Dasher Shares Plans for Southern Innovations 2021

GLENNVILLE, GA - We all love trade shows, but having them in our own backyard? That is something to celebrate. G&R Farms must be doing so as the Southeast Produce Council’s (SEPC) 2021 Southern Innovations event draws near. Set to take place September 9 through 11 at the Savannah Convention Center in Savanna, Georgia, this is one show sure to bring excitement to the industry.
RestaurantsQSR magazine

Überrito Fresh Mex Launches Franchise Program

On Durham Drive in the heart of Houston’s Durham Park neighborhood, stands an old wood paneled building with a covered patio and tin roof overhang. There’s a simple spirit to it. Today, it’s gone through some remodeling and upgrades, but atop it all still hangs an iconic Überrito sign. For nearly a decade, this inventive Überrito location has known that when it comes to flavor - fresh, quality ingredients are the building blocks of a great meal. Since day one, this iconic Überrito location has been serving up above-and-beyond authentic Mexican favorites – ultimate fresh-made burritos, tacos, bowls, salads, and nachos to guests of all ages who consider Überrito their quintessential and authentic fast casual Mexican spot.
Bellingham, WAWestern Front

Beating the next heat wave on a budget

Bellingham was unprepared for the heat wave that hit over the last week of June. When our average June high is around 65 degrees, it’s no wonder that most of us struggled with oppressive humidity and temperatures well above 90 degrees. Many Bellingham residents lack resources like air conditioning to help mitigate this kind of weather. This raises some concerns such as: What can we do to stay cool if we’re hit with another heat wave, and how can we do it on a college student’s budget?
Cherry Valley, CAPosted by
Heather Monroe

Get Your Fill of Nostalgia and Fresh Fruit at Guldseth Orchards in Cherry Valley

Past meets present at Guldseth Orchard, where you can fill up on seasonal fresh fruit in Cherry Valley, California. Apricots galore at Guldseth OrchardsHeather Monroe. One of my earliest and best memories involves a fruit stand. My family relocated from Los Angeles to the Pass Area in 1980. On our way, we stopped at the side of the road to purchase fruit from a roadside stand. After we chose our apples, peaches, and tomatoes, my mother looked around for a human being to pay. Instead, she found an old coffee can full of coins and dollar bills and a note instructing customers to leave their payment. To our shock and pleasant surprise, this stand operated on the honor system.
Salinas, CAandnowuknow.com

Grower-Shipper Association Works With Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas to Continue Vaccination Efforts; Christopher Valadez Discusses

SALINAS, CA - While we have been able to enjoy a renewed sense of normalcy over the past few weeks, important boots-on-the-ground efforts continue to protect the health of ag workers. The Grower-Shipper Association of Central California (GSA) and Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas (CSVS) are at the forefront of these efforts, recently adding smaller clinics for essential workers as well as implementing vaccines to children and families of farm workers.
Electronicshackaday.com

Black And White TV Was Hiding A Special Input Board

[John Floren] found a nice old black & white TV in a thrift store, and as so many of us would, he decided to take it home. He was surprised upon getting it there that it had, in addition to the VHF and UHF antenna inputs, a mysterious extra connector on the back. Naturally, he set about investigating.
andnowuknow.com

HelloFresh Launches New HelloFresh Market Format for Everyday Essentials; Uwe Voss Shares

NEW YORK, NY - There are many approaches to building brand visibility, and HelloFresh seems to be taking its own. Continuing to eat up a slice of the meal kit and food delivery sectors, the company has launched a new HelloFresh Market format. Offering its fans an exclusive online store, HelloFresh’s offerings now include fresh produce, ready-to-heat meals, and much more.
TechnologyThomasNet Industrial News Room

TTI Webinar on Small Wire Termination Best Practices

Fort Worth, Texas -- July 27, 2021 -- TTI, Inc., a leading specialty distributor of electronic components, is sponsoring a live, hour-long webinar, “Advanced Crimp Theory for Small Wire Applications,” on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Industry trends toward miniaturization are driving connector designs ever smaller, and...
Retailbostonrealestatetimes.com

CM&B, Inc. Completes 81,000 SF Addition to Whole Foods Market’s Refrigerated Distribution Center

Danvers, MA – In late 2019, Whole Foods Market embarked on an expansion of their refrigerated distribution center in Cheshire, CT, to support the significant growth of their store development program throughout the North Atlantic and Northeast Regions. As more consumers turned to online grocery shopping, the demand for cold storage space skyrocketed, and the business case for Whole Foods to grow this facility became even more essential.
Lifestyle987thebull.com

Staying Cool In A Heat Wave

Not everyone is lucky enough to have AC in your home or Apt, and with Mother Nature throwing us another mild heatwave, I wanted to help ya stay cool this week. Here here are a few simple and easy tips to chill Literally. 1- Window Films. This may sound simple,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy